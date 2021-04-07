Automotive Smart Key Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Alpha Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automotive Smart Key Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive Smart Key investments from 2021 till 2025.

Automotive Smart Key market is growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Automotive Smart Key market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Alpha Corp., Minda Corp. Ltd, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co. KG, Honda Lock Mfg Co. Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Industry News And Developments:

The company Continental AG’s Keys-as-a-Service Portfolio led to car owners possessing the ability to access cloud-based solutions, like Continental Smart Access (CoSmA) and Remote Cloud Key (RCK). This solution shall help owners to secure keyless vehicle access, as well as authorization, just by making use of a smart device, such as a smartphone.

Scope of the Report

– Automotive smart key has gained traction over the last decade, owing to advantages, such as increased vehicle security. Features similar to high-end luxury cars are also being implemented in budget cars by companies, such as Honda, which are engaged in developing smart keys for budget cars. In addition, the emergence of advanced technology, which makes use of radio frequency (RF) signals and converts them to digital information, has made smart keys more prevalent in the automotive sector, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

– Advancements in terms of automotive technology, as well as increasing vehicle thefts are likely to propel the development of smart keys, thus, leading to a growth in the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

The Other Technology Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Auto companies, such as Leap Motor, have introduced biological entry system with the launch of their smart electric coupe S01 model in China, in January 2019. These vehicles will be equipped with a Leap In biological lock/unlock system that integrates finger vein recognition and face recognition technologies, thus, giving the customers a keyless experience from entering the vehicle to starting the engine. Moreover, the Leap ID smart system can match car-using habits (preferences for seat position, music, news, air conditioners, and navigation) through face recognition of the user. Thus, the increasing focus on this segment shall lead to its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is expected to Witness the Highest Growth

In the automotive smart key market, the growth of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be more during the forecast period. China is one of the biggest automotive markets in the world. In 2018, the volumes of production and sales of vehicles were lower than expected at the beginning of the year, due to political factors and microeconomics. However, new energy vehicle (NEV) sales continued to rise rapidly, while exports also showed fast growth. The demand for smart keys in the Chinese, as well as the Indian market, is growing rapidly, as various Chinese and Indian companies are launching vehicles with keyless entry features, which shall lead to a growth of the automotive smart key market in China and India.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Smart Key Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

