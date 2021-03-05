Automotive Smart Display Market – 2021 Size with Major Industry Players, Demand Status and Recent Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Rate and Business Share Forecast to 2027 | Brandessence Market Research

Global Automotive Smart Display Market is valued at USD 6.46 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 15.01 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.8 % over the forecast period.

Increase in demand for connected vehicles and rise in demand for consumer electronics these factors are driving the global Automotive Smart Display Market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Smart Display Market Report:

In the recent years the demand of luxury cars are increasing. Due to increasing demand of automotive sector the smart display market is increasing. The automotive smart display is a wireless touch screen display device providing distraction-free access. Smart display manufacturers are providing cutting-edge smart display applications. With an increase in the integration of vehicle functions in a display application, smart display manufacturers are providing LCD and TFT-LCD display panels with unique designs. Additionally, it also provide multimedia functions, navigation, driver safety features, real-time diagnostics of the vehicle including tire pressure, engine heat indicators, etc.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market report is segmented on the basis of type, display size, display technology, level of autonomous driving and region. Based upon by type the Automotive Smart Display market is segmented into Advanced Instrument Cluster Display, Center Stack Touchscreen Display, Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display and Others. Based upon display size segment the Automotive Smart Display market is segmented into 3”-5”, 6”-10” and >10”.Based upon display technology segment the Automotive Smart Display market is segmented into Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Thin-film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) and Other Advanced Technologies. Based upon by autonomous driving the Automotive Smart Display market is segmented into Conventional Vehicles, Semi-autonomous Vehicles.

The regions covered in this Automotive Smart Display market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Automotive Smart Display Companies:

Global Automotive Smart Display report covers prominent,

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Delphi Automotive PLC

Kyocera Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

AU Optronics

Japan Display Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Increasing demand for connected vehicles is driving the Automotive Smart Display Market.

Increasing demand for comfort and convenience features and Stagnant demand for consumer electronics these factors are driving the automotive smart display market. Additionally, due growing disposable income and the rise of autonomous cars may drastically alter the car industry and autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles demand is rapidly rising in market. For example, GM spent $500 million to buy part 9 percent stake in Lyft as part of its strategy to create an integrated network of on-demand autonomous vehicles. However, High cost of advanced automotive display systems and Cyber security threat due to vehicle telematics hindering the automotive smart display market these factors are hindering the automotive smart display market. Moreover, Advent of semi-autonomous and electric vehicles in the automotive industry, New entertainment and smart mirror applications creating the new opportunities in forecast period in automotive smart display market.

Asia pacific is emerging region in the Automotive Smart Display Market

Increasing urbanization is one of the major factors boosting the automotive smart display market. Due to the increasing populations which are inclining towards the technological advancement vehicles the automotive smart display market is driving the region. Additionally, increasing population, rapidly growing economies in China and India These factors are boosting the Automotive Smart Display market. North America is followed by the Asia pacific due to the growing at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to increasing development of connected cars in the region. Additionally, increasing inclination towards the autonomous vehicle the sales of automotive smart display market is increasing. Smart displays Manufacturer are interested to invest in North America. Due to these factors the automotive smart display market is driving the regions.

Key Benefits for Global Automotive Smart Display Market Report:-

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Segmentation-

By Type: Advanced Instrument Cluster Display, Center Stack Touchscreen Display, Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display, Others

By Display size: 3”-5”, 6”-10”, >10”

By Display technology: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Thin-film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD), Other Advanced Technologies

By Autonomous driving: Conventional Vehicles, Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

