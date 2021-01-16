Automotive Simulation Market 2020 – Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook | Top Business Competitors- Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Automotive Simulation Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Automotive Simulation Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Global Automotive Simulation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.37 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant R&D activities undergoing in the market, with the usage of cloud computing for automotive simulation expected to be a factor for driving the market growth.

Automotive simulation can be defined as the virtual reconstruction in a virtual environment of real automobile vehicles. It is a software-based technology that is used for cloning the external factors and predicts how a vehicle would interact with those factors. It is also used to teach the beginners to learn the basics of the vehicles and driving.

• In May 2018, Siemens AG announced the investment of USD 5 million into American Center for Mobility that includes hardware, software and support for the Willow Run autonomous testing /simulation track.

• In March 2018, ANSYS Inc. announced that they had reached an agreement to acquire OPTIS, which is expected to expand the technological capabilities of simulation processes and activities for ANSYS Inc.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Simulation Market Are:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the automotive simulation market are Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC, Siemens AG, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., ESI Group, IPG Automotive GmbH, AVL, Aras, COMSOL INC., SIMUL8 Corporation, Design Simulation Technologies Inc., dSPACE GmbH, OPAL-RT TECHNOLOGIES Inc., SimScale, and The AnyLogic Company.

• Innovative and constant technological advancements in the market is expected to drive the market growth

• Constant R&D activities undergoing in the market along with the usage of cloud computing is also expected to be driving the market growth

• By Component

o Software

o Services

• By End Market

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

o Automotive Component Manufacturers

o Regulatory Bodies

• By Application

o Prototyping

o Testing

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

