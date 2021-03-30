Automotive Shielding Market Forecast to 2027 – Morgan Advanced Materials, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Laird PLC, ElringKlinger AG, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company

Automotive shielding is mainly deployed in the vehicle to make them bear the varying temperature of automotive engine. The issue of electromagnetic interference (EMI) is common in vehicle as enormous number of electronic systems are being integrated in a very compact space which interfere other system in the vehicle via radiated emissions. This issue might cause the faults or even the failure of the systems. The growing usage of electronic components in automotive vehicles as well as increasing vehicle production globally are some of the major drivers which fuel the automotive shielding market in the forecast period.

The integration of automotive shielding components increases the overall cost of vehicles and the complication associated with the development of such products for minimizing the EMI are some of the factors which may hamper the automotive shielding market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing introduction of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, and growing sales of electric vehicles across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of automotive shielding in the forecast period.

The “Global Automotive Shielding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive shielding industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive shielding market with detailed market segmentation by electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, heat application, and geography. The global automotive shielding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the automotive shielding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in the market include are Morgan Advanced Materials, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Laird PLC, ElringKlinger AG, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, Parker Hannifin Corp (Chomerics), Marian, Inc., and Tech-Etch, Inc. among others

Global Automotive Shielding Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Electric Vehicle Type (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)); Material Type (Non-Metallic Shield, and Metallic Shield); Shielding Type (Heat Shielding and EMI Shielding); Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), and Passenger Cars); Heat Application (Turbocharger, Engine Compartment, and Exhaust System)

The report firstly introduced the Automotive Shielding basics: definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

