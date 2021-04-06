Automotive Shielding Market 2021 Global Outlook – Henkel, Morgan Advanced Material, 3M, Dana Incorporated, RTP Company

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Automotive Shielding market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Shielding Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Automotive Shielding market is expected to register a CAGR of over 49.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Automotive Shielding Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357142/automotive-shielding-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Shielding Market: Tenneco Inc., Liard Plc, Henkel, Morgan Advanced Material, 3M, Dana Incorporated, RTP Company, Marian Inc., Autoneum, Parker Hannifin, and Others.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Dow has announced new electromagnetic interference shielding technology to enhance its broad and growing portfolio of conductive silicone technologies with the launch of DowSil EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive. Dow is investing in solutions that address performance challenges and enable high-volume assembly in markets where connectivity, reliability, productivity and the ability to meet specific regulatory requirements are especially important. This advanced material enables manufacturers to increase throughput while reducing or eliminating oven curing for reduced capital expenses and energy usage.

Key Market Trend:

Passenger Car Segment is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR

By vehicle type, Automotive Shielding for passenger cars is expected to outperform passenger vehicles segment. During the forecast period, the production and demand for passenger cars is expected to rise by around 8%. The rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the strict government norms for emission is enhancing the demand for heat shielding for passenger cars.

The adoption of advanced technologies like ADAS, connected cars, advanced infotainment systems etc. is high for passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles. These advanced features are enhancing the demand for EMI shielding for passenger cars especially luxury and high-end cars.

In the year 2019, Electric vehicles witnessed a high demand and captured around 2.5% of the global vehicle market over the first 10 months and many new models were launched by the OEMs.

The major players in the market are spending heavily on research and development for EMI shielding for passenger cars looking at the high demand from the end-users. For instance, in May 2018, Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electro lube, introduced a new range of Form-In-Place EMI shielding materials and a silver conductive adhesive. The product has been successfully tested in China for mobile phones and will be launched for automotive products in Europe, who require reliable and high-performance EMI shielding materials for applications such as automatic mirrors, cameras, radar modules, rear/side detection systems and car audio/entertainment systems.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357142/automotive-shielding-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

This Automotive Shielding Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Finally, the Automotive Shielding Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Automotive Shielding Industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357142?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com