Automotive Sensors Market to Witness High Growth in Near Future | TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc. and More

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive sensors market are TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Sensata Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., Maxim Integrated, GMS Instruments BV, Broadcom, Piher Sensors & Controls, Quanergy Systems Inc., Innoviz Technologies LTD, Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Elmos Semiconductor AG among others.

Market Analysis: Global automotive sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the tremendous growth in vehicle manufacturing and surging number of collaborations among vehicle original equipment manufacturers and sensor manufacturers in the automotive industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Global automotive sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of global automotive sensors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The favorable government regulations and compliances has boosted the market growth

The lack of uniform fabrication process for mems is hindering the market growth

In July 2019, Toposens had launched TS3, a 3D ultrasonic sensor suitable for a broad range of applications in the autonomous systems market which requires a strong need for situational awareness and reliable object detection. It has 3D sensors which have a wide view of 180degree. This product launch expanded the product portfolio of the company and expanded its customer base.

Global Automotive Sensors Market By Sensor type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Nox Sensors, Speed Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Other Sensors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, Safety and Control, Body Electronics, Telematics, Others), Technology (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

