Automotive Sensors Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027

Global automotive sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the tremendous growth in vehicle manufacturing and surging number of collaborations among vehicle original equipment manufacturers and sensor manufacturers in the automotive industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Definition: Global Automotive Sensors Market

Automotive sensors are the sensors that control and monitor physical, chemical and process changes of the automobiles. These sensors enable the driver with the necessary information related to the vehicle by using various sensors such as pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, oxygen sensors, speed sensors and image sensors. These sensors help to minimize fuel consumption, reduce the onboard weight of vehicle and comply with government regulations towards the passenger’s safety.

Market Drivers:

The surging electrification in the automotive industry is driving the market growth

The favorable government regulations and compliances has boosted the market growth

The rise in the motor vehicle production globally has fueled the market growth

The rising consumer demand for safety and comfort is boosting the market growth

The surging use of sensors on hybrid and electric cars is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

The market is very price competitive in nature which act as a restrain in the market growth

The underdeveloped aftermarket is hindering the market growth

The lack of uniform fabrication process for mems is hindering the market growth

The high cost associated with development and raw material is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Automotive Sensors Market

By Sensor Type

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

Nox Sensors

Speed Sensors

Inertial Sensors Accelerometers Gyroscopes

Image Sensors CMOS CCD

Other Sensors Radar Sensors Ultrasonic Sensors Rain Sensors Relative Humidity Sensors Proximity Sensors Particulate Matter Sensors Lidar Sensors



By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By Application

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety and Control

Body Electronics

Telematics

Others

By Technology

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems

Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Russia Turkey Switzerland Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Toposens had launched TS3, a 3D ultrasonic sensor suitable for a broad range of applications in the autonomous systems market which requires a strong need for situational awareness and reliable object detection. It has 3D sensors which have a wide view of 180degree. This product launch expanded the product portfolio of the company and expanded its customer base.

In June 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. had launched its latest technology ZSSC4175 sensor signal conditioner for dual thermocouples. It was designed and widely applied in the automotive exhaust system due to its features such as sensor-specific modifications of thermocouple signals and precise amplification which can preciously measure the exhaust gas temperature. It provides the proficient data to the engine management system which reduces the harmful emissions and improves efficiency. This launch will improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles which will be an ideal solution for automakers.

Competitive Analysis

Global automotive sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of global automotive sensors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive sensors market are TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Sensata Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., Maxim Integrated, GMS Instruments BV, Broadcom, Piher Sensors & Controls, Quanergy Systems Inc., Innoviz Technologies LTD, Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Elmos Semiconductor AG among others.

The Automotive Sensors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Sensors market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Automotive Sensors market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Automotive Sensors market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Automotive Sensors. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

