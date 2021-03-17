Automotive Semiconductor Market Trends, SWOT Analysis, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Future Scope, Key Players and Forecast 2027

Increasing production of vehicles across the globe, rising electrification of vehicles along with growing need of safety, convenience and comfort system, rising applications from emerging economies which will likely to enhance the growth of the automotive semiconductor market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing preferences towards hybrid and electric vehicles along with adoption of advanced driver assistance system which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the automotive semiconductor market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Automotive Semiconductor Market is expected to reach USD 106.68 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 11.43% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing usages of pirated and open source antivirus along with budgetary issues are acting as market restraints for Automotive Semiconductor in the above mentioned forecasted period.

High cost of vehicle along with continuous optimisation of component size are acting as market restraints for automotive semiconductor in the above mentioned forecasted period.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Automotive Semiconductor market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Automotive Semiconductor market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the automotive semiconductor market report are NXP Semiconductors., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, ROHM CO., LTD., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Analog Devices, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SK HYNIX INC., SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

Automotive semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, fuel type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Automotive semiconductor market on the basis of component has been segmented as processors, analog ICS, discrete power devices, sensors, memory devices, and lighting devices. Processors have been further segmented into microprocessor units (MPUS), microcontroller units (MCUS), digital signal processors (DSPS), and graphic processing units (GPUS). Analog ICS has been further segmented into amplifiers; interfaces; converters; comparators; Asics and Assps; Logic ICS; infotainments, telematics, and connectivity devices. Discrete power devices have been further segmented into small signal transistors, power transistors, thyristors, rectifiers and diodes. Sensors have been further segmented into image sensors, pressure sensors, inertial sensors, temperature sensors, and radars. Image sensors have been further sub segmented into complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, and charge-coupled devices (CCDS). Inertial sensors have been further sub segmented into accelerometers, and gyroscopes. Memory devices have been further segmented into dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and static random-access memory (SRAM).

Based on vehicle type, automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

On the basis of fuel type, automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into gasoline, diesel, electric and hybrid. Electric and hybrid has been further segmented into hybrid electric vehicles (HEVS), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVS), and battery electric vehicles (BEVS).

On the basis of application, automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into powertrain, safety, body electronics, chassis, telematics and infotainment. Powertrain has been further segmented into engine control, Hev/Ev motor, and transmission. Safety has been further segmented into air bags, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control, night vision, TPMS, and parking assistance. Body electronics have been further segmented into body control modules, seta, doors, mirror & windows control, and HVAC systems. Chassis has been further segmented into brakes, steering, suspension, traction control, and vehicle dynamics management. Telematics and infotainment has been further segmented into dashboards, navigation, connectivity devices, and audio-video systems.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Semiconductor market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Semiconductor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Semiconductor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Semiconductor market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Semiconductor Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Semiconductor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Semiconductor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Semiconductor market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

