Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2025 | NXP Semiconductor NV, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Automotive Semiconductor market in its latest report titled, “Automotive Semiconductor Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Automotive Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 48.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 129.17 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.9 % over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Global Automotive Semiconductor Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357887/automotive-semiconductor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Automotive Semiconductor Market: NXP Semiconductor NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instrument Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Micron Technology, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd, and Others.

Industry News:

– In April 2020, NXP Semiconductors announced the availability of a comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) portfolio, which significantly expands the number of products and markets able to adopt the latest Wi-Fi standards. NXP’s expanded Wi-Fi 6 portfolio represents the company’s new end-to-end vision and differentiated technology approach that is designed to help usher in an era of connectivity innovation for automotive, access, mobile and Industrial and IoT markets.

– In March 2020, STMicroelectronics launched its first STM32L5 microcontroller with ultra-low power consumption and data security for IoT. The STM32L5 series MCU has a clock frequency of up to 110MHz and is based on the Arm Cortex-M33 32-bit RISC processor core with built-in Arm Trust Zone hardware security technology.

Market Overview:

With the increasing vehicle production across the globe, many vehicles are incorporating vehicle electrical systems that require power diodes and voltage regulators of exceptional reliability. According to OICA, 92 million cars are produced in 2019 across the world.

– The industry has also witnessed improvements in 3D mapping applications, EV batteries, and augmented-reality technologies, such as head-up displays. Moreover, 5G networks are enabling the next generation of mobility solutions in the sector. ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) sales are expected to flourish in the future owing to rising demand for safety features, designed to avoid collisions and accidents by offering technologies that alert the driver about potential problems.

– Moreover, connected vehicles are the key drivers for consumers accustomed to rich user experiences. The resulting expectations have triggered a transformation in infotainment systems from bulky, purpose-built devices into sleek, connected, upgradeable, and integrated platforms, and they require the latest technology-featured semiconductors. Thus, the future of connected and autonomous cars is expected to create potential opportunities for the semiconductor industry.

– With the recent outbreak of COVID 19, the Automotive Semiconductor market is witnessing a decline in growth due to major automotive manufacturing plants that have completely stopped their production in response to lockdown by many countries across the world. As of March 2020, major manufacturers in North America and Europe have extended their plant shutdowns. For instance, Toyota, Honda, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, have decided to hold production. Such developments indicate a slowed requirement of semiconductors in automotive applications as well as a reduced innovation for the same

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357887/automotive-semiconductor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Faster GDP growth and the highly aspirational Asian consumers have been the two main growth drivers for most of the emerging markets, including China, India, Malaysia, and the other developing markets in Southeast Asia. In China, for example, a rising middle class is expected to continue driving the steady growth of the Chinese auto market, with the market for new purchases and replacement of vehicles increasing. These factors are spurring the demand for automobiles in the region, consequently driving the market for automotive semiconductors._

– The growth of the electric vehicle market in the region is associated majorly with the production of the electric motors for automotive applications in countries like India and China. According to the CAAM, in 2019, The People’s Republic of China remained the world’s largest electric car market, followed by Europe and the United States. In 2019, around 972,000 battery electric vehicles were sold, and 232,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were sold in China. The Indian electric vehicle market will, however, eventually catch upto China due to the growing local economy, which is partly driven by the national economic transformation program called “Make in India. The ever increasing government regulations in favor of the electric vehicles market globally is also a significant factor for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in India, according to the NITI Aayog projected umber of two-wheeler electric vehicles in 2020 was 7.35 million, which is expected to grow to 26.52 million in 2030.

– Due to trade war among the USA and China, the US government is planning to increase tariffs up to 25% on vehicles and car parts imported from China. China is the second biggest exporter of components to the United States, after Mexico. The United States is one of the largest auto markets in the world, and such tariffs will likely affect the automotive sector. As per the World Trade Organization, the conflict between these countries will directly affect 3% of the global trade and 8% of the automotive industry. Such situations are expected to have an impact on the automotive semiconductor market in the region.

This Automotive Semiconductor Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357887?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com