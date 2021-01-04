Automotive Semiconductor Market Is Expected To Reach USD 106.68 Billion By 2027, Predicts Data Bridge Market Research

The research and analysis conducted in Automotive Semiconductor Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automotive Semiconductor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automotive Semiconductor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

Automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach USD 106.68 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 11.43% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive semiconductor market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing production of vehicles across the globe, rising electrification of vehicles along with growing need of safety, convenience and comfort system, rising applications from emerging economies which will likely to enhance the growth of the automotive semiconductor market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing preferences towards hybrid and electric vehicles along with adoption of advanced driver assistance system which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the automotive semiconductor market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of vehicle along with continuous optimisation of component size are acting as market restraints for automotive semiconductor in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This automotive semiconductor market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automotive semiconductor market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, fuel type, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Automotive semiconductor market on the basis of component has been segmented as processors, analog ICS, discrete power devices, sensors, memory devices, and lighting devices. Processors have been further segmented into microprocessor units (MPUS), microcontroller units (MCUS), digital signal processors (DSPS), and graphic processing units (GPUS). Analog ICS has been further segmented into amplifiers; interfaces; converters; comparators; Asics and Assps; Logic ICS; infotainments, telematics, and connectivity devices. Discrete power devices have been further segmented into small signal transistors, power transistors, thyristors, rectifiers and diodes. Sensors have been further segmented into image sensors, pressure sensors, inertial sensors, temperature sensors, and radars. Image sensors have been further sub segmented into complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, and charge-coupled devices (CCDS). Inertial sensors have been further sub segmented into accelerometers, and gyroscopes. Memory devices have been further segmented into dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), and static random-access memory (SRAM).

Based on vehicle type, automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

On the basis of fuel type, automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into gasoline, diesel, electric and hybrid. Electric and hybrid has been further segmented into hybrid electric vehicles (HEVS), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVS), and battery electric vehicles (BEVS).

On the basis of application, automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into powertrain, safety, body electronics, chassis, telematics and infotainment. Powertrain has been further segmented into engine control, Hev/Ev motor, and transmission. Safety has been further segmented into air bags, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control, night vision, TPMS, and parking assistance. Body electronics have been further segmented into body control modules, seta, doors, mirror & windows control, and HVAC systems. Chassis has been further segmented into brakes, steering, suspension, traction control, and vehicle dynamics management. Telematics and infotainment has been further segmented into dashboards, navigation, connectivity devices, and audio-video systems.

Automotive Semiconductor Market Country Level Analysis

Automotive semiconductor market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, vehicle type, fuel type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive semiconductor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America and Europe will dominate the automotive semiconductor market due to the growing concern of the government regarding security and public safety while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the growth of automobile sector in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Semiconductor Market Share Analysis

Automotive semiconductor market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive semiconductor market.

The major players covered in the automotive semiconductor market report are NXP Semiconductors., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, ROHM CO., LTD., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Analog Devices, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SK HYNIX INC., SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: Global Automotive Semiconductor Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

