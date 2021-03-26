Automotive Semiconductor Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -NXP Semiconductor NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation

Automotive Semiconductor Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Automotive Semiconductor market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Automotive Semiconductor market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: NXP Semiconductor NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instrument Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Micron Technology, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd

Scope of the Report

The global automotive semiconductor market was valued at USD 48.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 129.17 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.9 % over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. With the increasing vehicle production across the globe, many vehicles are incorporating vehicle electrical systems that require power diodes and voltage regulators of exceptional reliability. According to OICA, 92 million cars are produced in 2019 across the world.



Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Advanced Safety and Comfort Systems to Influence the Growth of the Market

– Owing to rising demand for safety features designed to avoid collisions and accidents by offered technologies that alert the driver to potential problems and to avoid collisions by implementing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) sales are expected to flourish in the future. Semiconductors find their application in ADAS to enhance its functionality.

– Higher volumes of data are driving the adoption of 64-bit processors for automotive ADAS applications. The shift from a distributed architecture to a more centralized ECU is more prevalent. Since the ECUs are integrated, the ADAS SoCs (System on Chips) is becoming very complicated, thereby requiring the innovative semiconductor features and semiconductor process technologies.

– Moreover, the growth in the automotive industry, coupled with the developing features in the luxury sector, has led to a rise in the number of sensors being integrated into the automobiles to provide more advanced services to the consumers and thus now the companies need to comply with the safety regulations even more as compared to earlier.

– The most significant and conventional applications are power train and HVAC systems, followed by body electronics and alternative fuel. Increasing demand from customers for automatic control of operations and information regarding a vehicle’s status has led to increased emphasis on maintaining safety. Similarly, government support for the utilization of alternative fuels has led to an increase in the demand for the automotive semiconductor market in the forecasted period.

– Continued strong growth in demand for driver assistance systems is ensuring that more semiconductors with more functions are finding their way into cars. Chips with built-in ‘intelligence,’ known as ASICs, are tailored to a particular application. For instance, they were signaling the airbags in a vehicle when they should deploy. These chips control handling to ensure a consistently safe journey. Bosch launched the SMA7xy MEMS sensor, which focusses on faster airbag deployment.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Faster GDP growth and the highly aspirational Asian consumers have been the two main growth drivers for most of the emerging markets, including China, India, Malaysia, and the other developing markets in Southeast Asia. In China, for example, a rising middle class is expected to continue driving the steady growth of the Chinese auto market, with the market for new purchases and replacement of vehicles increasing. These factors are spurring the demand for automobiles in the region, consequently driving the market for automotive semiconductors.?

– The growth of the electric vehicle market in the region is associated majorly with the production of the electric motors for automotive applications in countries like India and China. According to the CAAM, in 2019, The People’s Republic of China remained the world’s largest electric car market, followed by Europe and the United States. In 2019, around 972,000 battery electric vehicles were sold, and 232,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were sold in China. The Indian electric vehicle market will, however, eventually catch upto China due to the growing local economy, which is partly driven by the national economic transformation program called “Make in India. The ever increasing government regulations in favor of the electric vehicles market globally is also a significant factor for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in India, according to the NITI Aayog projected umber of two-wheeler electric vehicles in 2020 was 7.35 million, which is expected to grow to 26.52 million in 2030.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Semiconductor Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

