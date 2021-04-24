Automotive Rocker Panel Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2028

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Introduction

An automotive rocker panel is a long strip of metal or fiber provided along the sides of a vehicle, between the front and rear wheel, just below the door opening. A rocker panel provides structural support and reinforcement to the doors when they are being closed or are resting on the rocker panel. The rocker panel also exhibits some safety features, and plays a vital role in enhancing the safety of the vehicle. It saves the bottom of the vehicle from sagging in the middle, and its high strength resists deformation in case of an accident. Owing to such attractive features, the demand for automotive rocker panels is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing need to replace existing rocker panels with the new ones is estimated to add to the growth of the automotive rocker panel market across the globe.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Dynamics

The growing automotive industry, especially in developing and emerging countries across the globe, is one of the key drivers for the growth of the automotive rocker panel market. Increasing regulations and elevating design standards aimed at enhancing passenger safety are resulting in enhanced levels of crash test analysis, which lays emphasis on materials with higher strength. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for more hard and durable automotive rocker panels. The replacement of damaged and eroded rocker panels with new and corrosion-resistant materials is expected to drive the demand for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period. Newly manufactured truck models with separate frames have started using rocker panels to enhance the rigidity and stiffness of the body structure. The increasing demand for trucks in the transportation sector is expected to fuel the demand for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period.

There are certain challenges that manufacturers operating in the automotive rocker panel market have to face. Increasing competition in the automotive sector with the entry of new players in the market is expected to lower the overall margin for the current players. That apart, significant operational life of rocker panels is expected to lower the demand for automotive rocker panels in the aftermarket.

Severe corrosion resulting in the degradation of strength and quality of materials is leading to the increased demand for new materials. The growing use of polymers as a construction material for rocker panels is an ongoing trend in the automotive rocker panel market.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Segments

The global automotive rocker panel market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, material, and application.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive rocker panel market is segmented as:

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Based on sales channel, the global automotive rocker panel market is segmented as:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

On the basis of material, the global automotive rocker panel market is segmented as:

Stainless Steel

Fiber

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to their additional safety features as well as increasing demand for corrosion- and erosion-resistant materials for rocker panels, the demand for automotive rocker panels across the globe is expected to go up. The rapidly growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period. The prospect of market growth of automotive rocker panels in North America and Western Europe is expected to be bright, owing to the increasing demand for light commercial vehicles. The increasing demand for transportation vehicles for the construction and oil & gas industries in the region of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, respectively, is expected to fuel the demand for automotive rocker panels during the upcoming years. Japan, with its innovative technologies, is expected to emerge as a noteworthy market for automotive rocker panels during the forecast period.

Automotive Rocker Panel Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the automotive rocker panel market include:

B&I

Nor/Am Auto Body Parts

Willmore Manufacturing

Innovative Creations

Putco

Rugged Ridge

SMP Deutschland GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, and applications.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

