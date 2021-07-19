Automotive Relay Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2028 | Allied Market Research

Automotive relay allows a small current flow cicruit to control a higher current circuit in the automobiles. Power relays, mini relays, micro relays, ISO 2.8mm mini relays, ISO 2.8mm micro relays, relay connectors, and solid state relays are some of the different types of automotive relay available in the market.

Surge in preference for electronic relay/e-fuse over electromagnetic relays is expected to boost the market. Further, increase in modernization of vehicles is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. However, unavailability of standard relay design is expected to hamper the growth. Moreover, demand for higher switching capacity relays for electric/hybrid powertrain is expected to fuel the market in the upcoming years.

The automotive relay market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. By application, the market is divided into PCB relay and plug-in relay. By application, the market is classified into powertrain systems, body & chassis, convenience, safety & security and driver information. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Fujitsu and Omron Corporation are some of the major key players operating in the global automotive relay market.

Key Benefits :

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global automotive relay market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

