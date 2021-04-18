Automotive Refinish Market 2027 Incredible Involvement By World

“

Automotive RefinishAutomotive refinish are a functional coating formulated to be used on damaged surfaces of automotive exteriors in order to restore them, realizing the same feeling of color as that of new vehicles.

The global automotive refinish market size was USD 2.2 billion in 2016 and increasing automotive refinish demand in light of rising road collisions and aftermarket modifications will fuel market growth. Growing consumption of refinish coatings in automotive maintenance, repair, and aftermarket painting on account of excellent visual appearance, surface protection, resistance to corrosion, extreme weather, temperature, heat and water is expected to promote industry expansion.

Solvent borne technology accounted for 51% of the global Revenue share in 2016 and is expected to witness slow growth owing to stringent regulations on VOC emission levels. However, improvements in technologies and innovations have led to the development of high solid formulations. High solid formulations are widely used owing to high-quality finish and reduced emissions, which in turn will augment solvent borne coatings industry size over the forecast period.

The industry is extremely competitive in nature with the key players involved in R&D and continuous product innovation. PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams (Valspar), Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF were the major players and accounted for over 85% of the overall market share in 2016.

The Automotive Refinish Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Automotive Refinish was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Automotive Refinish Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Automotive Refinish market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225597

This survey takes into account the value of Automotive Refinish generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams (Valspar), Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel, BASF,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Solvent Borne, Water Borne, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Automotive Refinish, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225597

The Automotive Refinish market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Automotive Refinish from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Automotive Refinish market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Refinish Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent Borne

1.2.3 Water Borne

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Refinish Production

2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Refinish Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Refinish Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Refinish Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Refinish Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Refinish Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Refinish Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Refinish Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Automotive Refinish Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Automotive Refinish Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automotive Refinish Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Refinish Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Refinish Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Refinish Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Refinish Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Refinish Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Refinish Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Refinish Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Refinish Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Refinish Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Refinish Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Refinish Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Refinish Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Refinish Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Refinish Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Refinish Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Refinish Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Refinish Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Refinish Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Automotive Refinish Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Refinish Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Automotive Refinish Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Automotive Refinish Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Refinish Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Refinish Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Refinish Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Refinish Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Refinish Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Refinish Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Refinish Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Refinish Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Refinish Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Refinish Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Refinish Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Refinish Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Refinish Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Refinish Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Refinish Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Refinish Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Refinish Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Industries Automotive Refinish Product Description

12.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

12.2 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar)

12.2.1 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar) Overview

12.2.3 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar) Automotive Refinish Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar) Automotive Refinish Product Description

12.2.5 Sherwin-Williams (Valspar) Related Developments

12.3 Axalta Coating Systems

12.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Overview

12.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Refinish Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Refinish Product Description

12.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

12.4 Akzo Nobel

12.4.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Akzo Nobel Overview

12.4.3 Akzo Nobel Automotive Refinish Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Akzo Nobel Automotive Refinish Product Description

12.4.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Overview

12.5.3 BASF Automotive Refinish Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF Automotive Refinish Product Description

12.5.5 BASF Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Refinish Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Refinish Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Refinish Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Refinish Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Refinish Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Refinish Distributors

13.5 Automotive Refinish Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Automotive Refinish Industry Trends

14.2 Automotive Refinish Market Drivers

14.3 Automotive Refinish Market Challenges

14.4 Automotive Refinish Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Refinish Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225597

Therefore, Automotive Refinish Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Automotive Refinish.”