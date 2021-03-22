Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market size was valued at USD 8.73 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Automotive Refinish Coatings market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Automotive refinish coatings are used by market players to address the growing need for maintenance of the vehicle, up-to-date servicing to improve the durability and look of the vehicles by protecting them from any supposed damages and UV radiation. Constant investment in R&D and innovation in refinish coatings, such as eco-friendly high-tech coating materials, which is another driving factor of the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Automotive Refinish Coatings market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Automotive Refinish Coatings business sphere.

Competitive Landscape:

The research offers a bird’s eye view of the current market scenario regarding the operations of the leading companies in the Automotive Refinish Coatingsmarket. The report presents an extensive analysis of the leading players with regards to their business portfolio, product portfolio, market share and size, global reach and position, revenue share, gross profit margins, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epoxy Alkyd Polyurethane Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Primer Basecoat Clearcoat Activator Filler Putty

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Solvent-borne Coatings Water-borne Coatings UV-cured Coatings

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Metal Plastic Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial vehicles Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Passenger vehicles Compact Executive Luxury Two-Wheeler



Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



