Automotive Recognition System Market | May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Players – CogniVue Corporation, EyeSight Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Gestsure Technologies

Automotive Recognition System Market Outlook -2027

A gesture recognition system is a perceptual computing user interface, which interprets movement patterns as commands. This system captures commands from the hand and finger gestures or several other parts of the body. This technology operates with the help of camera and sensor device. Camera feeds image data to the sensing device, which then with the help of an infrared sensor, calculates the depth of the movement. The software in the computer identifies the gesture and tries to find a match for that gesture in its predefined gestures library. Command related to that gesture is executed if a match is detected in the library. This technology is used in various places including cars where automotive recognition system can be used to control windows, doors, music system, or the air conditioner.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at : https://bit.ly/3i3kfKF

The market is segmented on the basis of authentication type, interface, application, and geography. Based on authentication type, it is classified into hand/leg/finger print recognition, face recognition, and vision/eye recognition. On the basis of interface, it is bifurcated into touch and touchless. Based on application, it is categorized into multimedia, lightings, and others (doors and roofs). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at : https://bit.ly/3oEUhA0

The factors that drive the automotive recognition system market are growth in technology-focused lifestyle and development of tracking technology. In addition, increase in awareness about driver safety and regulations in automobile industry catalyze the increase in demand for the global automotive recognition market. However, high development costs and unoptimized gesture movement patterns restrain the market growth.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at : https://bit.ly/2LCfQlV

The key players in the global automotive gestures recognition include CogniVue Corporation, EyeSight Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Gestsure Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, SoftKinetic, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Harman International, and Visteon Corporation.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global automotive gesture recognition system market

The report outlines current and future trends to assess overall market attractiveness

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 20172023 is provided to showcase the financial potential of the market

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Key Segments:

By Authentication Type

Hand/Leg/Finger Print Recognition

Face Recognition

Vision/Eye Recognition

By Interface

Touch

Touchless

By Application

Multimedia

Lightings

Others (Doors and Roofs)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players

CogniVue Corporation

EyeSight Technologies Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Gestsure Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

SoftKinetic

Elliptic Laboratories AS

Harman International

Visteon Corporation

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com