Automotive Radar Market 2020, Investment Opportunities, Trends, Growth Analysis | Forecast – 2030

Road accidents carry an annual mortality of 1.35 million, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Often, while driving, people don’t pay attention on the road or they drive at a higher speed than allowed. Pedestrians are to blame for a lot of the road accidents too, as many of them cross the road without looking both ways or while looking at or talking on the phone. To bring down the accident rate, several countries have made it mandatory for vehicles to have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which help the driver in more ways than one.

With the increasing installation of ADAS features in vehicles, the automotive radar market is predicted to grow at an 8.4% CAGR during 2020–2030, from $5,839.0 million in 2019. This is because ADAS depends on radars to determine the distance of various objects in the vehicle’s way, such as automobiles in the front and back, pedestrians on the road, or road blockages and stop signs. With time, the penetration of autonomous vehicles is also expected to increase, which would be even more dependent on radars. A large number of such automobiles are expected to be pressed in shared mobility services, thereby creating a high demand for radars.

Hence, with the rising deployment of self-driving vehicles and integration of safety features in conventional automobiles, the requirement for radars will keep mushrooming.

