Automotive Premium Audio System Market Down To A Trickle Month Other Covid-19 Traders Cling On The Hope. | Bose Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins, Harman International Industries, Inc., Klipsch Audio Technologies

Automotive Premium Audio System Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Automotive Premium Audio System Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Automotive premium audio system is primarily installed in luxury cars. Major advantages of using premium audio system over conventional audio system is that it requires less space and delivers high-quality sound without any vibrations. Moreover, car manufacturers are focusing on installing premium audio systems as the system’s high-efficiency speakers require less power and deliver high-quality sound while consuming minimal space in the vehicle.

Market Dynamics

Development of new and advanced premium audio systems and increasing demand for electric vehicles are expected to drive growth of the automotive premium audio system market. For instance, according to the IEA Global Electric Vehicle’s (EV) analysis, around 2 million electric cars were sold in 2016, which increased to 3 million in 2017 worldwide. Therefore, increasing sales of electric cars boosts demand for premium audio systems in these cars.

Automotive premium audio system is installed in vehicles for entertainment purpose. It includes 10-speaker system with four mid-range speakers, four titanium dome tweeters, and a 20 cm subwoofer. Automotive premium audio system offers advantages such as better sound controlling capabilities that include digital time correction and parametric equalization. These features make it easier for consumers or drivers to control the audio system.

Market Driver:

Significant growth in vehicle sales worldwide is a major factor propelling demand for automotive premium audio system. For instance, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers’ (OICA) statistics, the total number of vehicles sold in 2016 was 94 million units, which increased to 96 million units in 2017 worldwide. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers are some of the factors that propel demand for luxury cars, which in turn leads to growing installation of premium audio systems. Moreover, automotive premium audio systems deliver high-quality sound with four 16 watt speakers. Therefore, all these factors are expected to propel growth of the automotive premium audio system market.

North America automotive premium audio system market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The market for North America is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing passenger car sales, especially in the U.S. According to OICA, in 2017, around 11 million units of passenger cars were sold worldwide, in which around 6 million units were sold in the U.S. Therefore, increasing sales of passenger cars boosts demand for accessories such as premium audio system, thereby propelling the market growth in North America.

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Keyplayers: Bose Corporation, Bowers & Wilkins, Harman International Industries, Inc., Klipsch Audio Technologies, Bang & Olufsen, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Sonos, Onkyo Corporation, Panasonic Automotive System, Blaupunkt GmbH, and QSC, LLC

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Taxonomy

Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market, By Product Type:

6 Disc

8 Disc

10 Disc

12 Disc

Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market, By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles



Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market, By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

After Market

