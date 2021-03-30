Automotive Powertrain Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2027

Worldwide Automotive Powertrain Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Powertrain Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Powertrain Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Automotive Powertrain Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Automotive Powertrain players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The powertrain is the main component in the vehicle that generates and delivers power. This includes the engine, transmission, differentials, driveshaft, and the final drive. Increasing vehicle production led to an increase in the demands for a powertrain that boosting the growth of the automotive powertrain market. A surge in the huge demand for passenger cars is also positively impacting the growth of the automotive powertrain market. Stringent government regulation about emission and growing awareness about eco-friendly powertrain is booming the growth of the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

2. BorgWarner Inc.

3. Ford Motor Company

4. General Motors Company

5. GKN Automotive Limited

6. Hyundai Motor Company

7. JTEKT Corporation

8. TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

9. Volkswagen AG

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Rising demand for the EV due to its low emission, which is positively impacting the growth of the automotive powertrain market. Increasing demand for automated transmission and growing trend for engine downsizing is projected to the growth of the automotive powertrain market. High demand for up-gradation of the automobile system is also propelling the growth of the automotive powertrain market. Technical advancement and continuous development in the powertrain to increase the efficiency and to minimize emissions are expected to influence the growth of the automotive powertrain market.

