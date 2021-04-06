Automotive Power Steering Motor market 2021 Strategic Assessments – JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, ZF / TRW, Bosch Corporation, NSK

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automotive Power Steering Motor Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive Power Steering Motor Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025) investments from 2021 till 2025.

Automotive Power Steering Motor market is growing at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Automotive Power Steering Motor Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, ZF / TRW, Bosch Corporation, NSK, Showa, Thyssenkrupp, Delphi Automotive, Mobis, Mando Corp.

Industry News And Developments:

-In 2018, Datsun India launched newer models of Datsun GO and GO+, which are equipped with speed-sensitive electric power steering. Tata Motors has launched the Nexon HyprDrive Shelf-Shift Gears model, which features automatic manual transmission (AMT) technology.

Scope of the Report

The electric power steering (EPS) motor is an alternative to traditional steering systems, such as hydraulic and electro-hydraulic motor. The rising popularity of self-driving vehicles is fueling the demand growth in the electric power steering system market and the EPS Motor across the world. Vehicles that are equipped with EPS tend to have a reduced overall weight, which further increases fuel efficiency.

Both China and India are world’s leading markets with a combined market share of over 55%. Due to growing affordability and disposable incomes rise, the Asia-Pacific region is seeing a rise in personal automotive. Other emerging markets also include South East Asian Countries like Indonesia and Vietnam, which also saw positive growth. In India, government policies such as ‘Make in India’ initiative to improve the manufacturing sector in the nation, will also see a bright future for the EPS Motor market.

Key Market Trends

Electric Power Steering (EPS) Motors Is the Largest Segment for The Market

APS Motor today is much lighter, offering improved fuel efficiency. Exhaust gas regulatory bodies like Euro-6 in Europe have taken initiatives to reduce carbon footprint. By increasing Electric Power Steering Motors’ weight by developing advanced and compact motors. Lightweight motors contribute to fuel efficiency and enhance environmental performance.

There is a demand for higher steering power, to improve driver comfort and feedback without losing power assistance, especially at the slower speed. For instance, in the 2017 Honda CR-V, EPS incorporates dual pinion gears and a variable gear ratio for enhanced low-speed maneuverability without sacrificing high-speed stability. Physical steering from the driver and the electric motor is utilized by dual pinion EPS. Non-contact torque sensor measures the driver’s steering effort, and an ECU determines how much electric motor assist in adding, with the result claimed to produce seamless, natural-feeling steering in all situations.

The Asia-Pacific Will Dominate the Automotive Power Steering Motor Market

Currently, less than 40% of the passenger cars are running with EPS technology. Although, stringent government regulations regarding fuel efficiency will drive the growth of the segment for Fully Electric Power Steering (EPS) segment. In 2019, the Indian government modified the tax reforms gasoline, diesel, and hybrid cars to promote sales for automobiles.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

