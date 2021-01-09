Automotive Plastics Market Research : Industry Overview, Market Growth,Top Performing Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient plc

The Automotive Plastics Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume. This Automotive Plastics report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.

Market Overview:

Global automotive plastics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the electric vehicles.The polymeric materials that have capability of being shaped or molded by applying high pressure and temperature are used to make parts of automobiles. The plastics have properties of low electrical conductivity, low density, high toughness and transparency. Various thermoplastics and thermosets are molded and remolded to be utilized in automotive industry. The commonly used materials include polypropylene and polyethylene.

The Automotive Plastics Market report covers the different market scenarios that have direct impact on the growth of the market. The market dynamics include drivers, restraints, challengers, threats and the potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

Top Players In Automotive Plastics Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global automotive plastics market are Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient plc, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Grupo Antolin, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Faurecia, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., Sage Automotive Interiors, DSM, Dow, Momentive, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Akzo Nobel N.V., CNR Group, LLC, among others

The market segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Top company profiles, company information, sales, cost, margin have been analyzed. Key drivers that are impacting the demand in global market have been identified.

The Regions Covered in the Automotive Plastics Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Automotive Plastics market report provides analysis on the size, offer, and development rate of the market, along with the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

