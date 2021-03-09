Automotive Plastics Market | Analysis of Predominant Players And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient plc

The report on Automotive Plastics Market aims to provide an overview of detailed market segmentation by product, composition, application and geography. The report provides key statistics of the leading market players along with their market strategies. The report includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, key drivers, restraints, challengers, threats and the potential growth opportunities, development patterns,market trends, financial information, and latest technologies of the market.

Global automotive plastics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancements in the electric vehicles.The polymeric materials that have capability of being shaped or molded by applying high pressure and temperature are used to make parts of automobiles. The plastics have properties of low electrical conductivity, low density, high toughness and transparency. Various thermoplastics and thermosets are molded and remolded to be utilized in automotive industry. The commonly used materials include polypropylene and polyethylene.

The report offers an analysis of Automotive Plastics Market For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.It helps in understanding the major key product segments and throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

The market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global automotive plastics market are Magna International Inc., Lear Corporation, Adient plc, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Grupo Antolin, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Faurecia, TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd., Sage Automotive Interiors, DSM, Dow, Momentive, TEIJIN LIMITED, Solvay, Akzo Nobel N.V., CNR Group, LLC, among others

The market report provides key information about the Automotive Plastics industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Plastics Market Size

2.2 Automotive Plastics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Plastics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Plastics Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Plastics Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Plastics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Plastics Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Plastics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Plastics Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

