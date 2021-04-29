Automotive Plastic Component Market: Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Weight Reduction Being a Major Concern among Auto OEM to Benefit the Plastic Components Market In Coming Years

Automotive Plastic Component Market: Introduction

There are more than about thirty thousand parts in an automobile out of which approximately one-third of the components are made up of plastic or polymer such as lighting, dashboard, glass interlayer, interior trim, panoramic roof, upholstery, body, wheel house radiator support, door handles, seating, fuel system, under the hood, bumper, instrument panel, and many more.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3888

Plastics are used in the automobile industry due to the increase in demand for lightweight, low-cost, fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe, especially in emerging economies. Fuel efficiency is becoming the most important criteria for people while purchasing a vehicle in any segment due to rising fuel prices and fuel efficiency can be easily achieved by reducing weight. Since, plastic/polymers being light weight than metals. So, replacing metallic components by plastic components helps to reduce the weight owing to vehicle to become more fuel efficient.

Automotive plastic components are manufactured by using different process and by different materials. Manufacturing process like extrusion, blow moulding, injection moulding, vacuum forming, 3D printing, CNC machining, polymer casting, and many more. Also, different types of materials are used like Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polycarbonate, PolyVinyl Carbonate, and combination with engineered plastic and others.

Automotive Plastic Component Market: Dynamics

As per capita income of people is increasing day by day, the automotive demand is increasing, which is beneficial for the growth of the automotive plastic component market. As the use of plastic components causes the reduction of price and weight of any automobile and reduction in weight of automobile causes the vehicle to be fuel-efficient and fuel efficiency has become most important criteria while purchasing a vehicle for people in the present scenario due to the continuous increment of fuel prices.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3888

Moreover, the demand for multifunctional features in low end vehicles is forcing the automotive industry to use more innovative features in vehicles like sunroof and others which will also help the automotive plastic industry to invest in their research and development.

Moreover, with rising adoption of electric vehicles the use of plastic components and parts is anticipated to grow to make vehicles run longer on a single charge. Owing to this, the automotive plastic component market will also grow at a much higher rate for the forecast period.

Hazardous impact of plastics producing companies on the environment regional governments are preparing strict actions over the use and manufacturing of plastic is may impede the market growth in certain ways.

Consequently, manufacturers are investing in research and development sector to bring new and innovative products in market such as installation of cup holder, arm rest, and many other in interior of vehicles which is helping manufacturers and automotive plastic component market to grow at a substantial rate.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3888

Automotive plastic component Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent players in the global market of the automotive plastic component identified across the value-chain includes:

Robert Bosch GmBH

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Alsin Sleki Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Faurecia

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com