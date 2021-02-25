Automotive Plastic Additives Market Forecast to 2027 – Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant, Covestro AG, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, KANEKA CORPORATION, LANXESS, SABIC, Solvay

The continuous improvements in the quality and performance of various plastic additives are expected to drive the adoption of plastic additives in the automotive industry. The increasing demand for lightweight materials to reduce the weight and to enhance the performance of various types of vehicles is also anticipate to fuel the demand. In addition to this, the growing concerns of environmental protection, the governments of various countries are supporting the development of electric vehicles worldwide. The growing interest and investments in electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of automotive plastic additives market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive plastic additives market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing advancements in vehicle design to improve performance and fuel efficiency. In addition to this, the growing need to reduce production costs and increase commuter safety are also some of the factors that are expected to drive the automotive plastic additives market in the coming years. However, the effect of plastic additives on health could affect the growth of automotive plastic additives market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. On the other hand, the rising trend of 3D printing and electric vehicles worldwide is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global automotive plastic additives market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive plastic additives companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant

Covestro AG

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

KANEKA CORPORATION

LANXESS

SABIC

Solvay

Global Automotive Plastic Additives Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Additive Type (Plasticizers, Anti-Scratch, Stabilizers, Antioxidants, Others); Plastic Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PUR), Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)); Application (Exterior, Interior, Under the Hood, Electronics and Electrical); Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Plastic Additives Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

