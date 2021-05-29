Automotive Piston Pin Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Automotive Piston Pin Market is valued approximately at USD 249 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Piston pin or gudgeon pin, is used to connect the piston with the connecting rod in the internal combustion engine. It presents a pivotal ancillary unit to aid the desired process and can be used in high performance supercharged or turbocharged automobile, tractor and locomotive engines. The rising demand for lightweight pistons, increased demand for passenger car gasoline engines along with rising automotive industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Also, the rising automobile industry in terms of vehicle production will accelerate the demand for the Automotive Piston Pin Market. For instance: According to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen to 16.8 million production of motor vehicle in 2019. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: in May 2019, Federal-Mogul launched new piston ring technology for commercial vehicles which enhances gas sealing capability by stabilizing ring dynamic motion and homogenizing oil film. However, growing trend of engine downsizing and increasing demand for electric vehicles is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automotive Piston market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Piston Pin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increased manufacturing costs, low-cost labour and easy access to raw materials, the countries in the developed economies, for instance, Europe and the U.S., are shifting their operations to Asia-Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

Burgess Norton

Tenneco

Mahle Gmbh

Art Metal Mfg., Ltd.

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Bohai Automotive Systems

Ross Racing Pistons

Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Elgin Industries

JE Pistons

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Tractor

By Fuel:

Diesel

Gasoline

Alternative

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum & Titanium

By Coatings:

DLC (Diamond-Like Coating)

CRN (Chromium Nitride)

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Piston Pin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors