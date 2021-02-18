Automotive Paints Market Drivers, Business Insights & Applications by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “automotive paint Market by Product Type (Carbon Steel, Diamond Edged, Multi Hole Saws, Specialty Hole Saws, and Others), by End-user Industry (Commercial and Domestic), and by Application (Wet Drilling and Dry Drilling) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global automotive paint Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Automotive paint market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, coat type, texture type, technology, and geography. The vehicle type segment comprises of light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. On the basis of coat types, the market is further classified as a base coat, clear coat, primer coat, and electro-coat. The texture type segment is categorized into metallic texture and solid texture. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into powder coatings, waterborne coatings, and solvent-borne coatings. Geographically, the market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and LAMEA.

Globally, the automotive sector has undergone substantial growth in recent years. Automotive paint is used on automobiles as a protective measure against corrosion, acid rains, UV rays, and oxidization. Pigments, binders, and thinners are the basic ingredients used to make automotive paint. Automotive paints have low volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Automotive paints are garnering high demand in the automotive sector owing to the less exposure to toxins. Increasing demand of vehicles worldwide has boosted the growth of the automotive paints market. End-users are preferring to buy vehicles, featuring durable automotive paint. Thus, automotive paint is expected to generate a high demand among vehicle manufacturers. High prices of raw materials can limit the growth of the market. Changing government regulations for increasing environmental awareness would provide many significant opportunities for the growth of the automotive paints market.

KEY SEGMENTATION

Global Market by Vehicle Type

o Light commercial vehicles

o Heavy commercial vehicles

o Passenger cars

Market by Coat Type

o Basecoat

o Clear coat

o Primer coat

o Electro coat

Global Market by Texture Type

o Metallic texture

o Solid texture

Global Market by Technology

o Powder coatings

o Waterborne coatings

o Solvent-borne coatings

Key Players

o Berger Paints

o Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

o Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

o BASF SE

o PPG Asian Paints Private Limited

o Axalta Coating Systems LIC

o KCC Corporation

o Clariant AG

o Arkema SA

o Beckers Group

