Automotive Paint & Coating Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The global Automotive Paint & Coating market is valued at 20090 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 23210 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Top Leading Companies of Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market are PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPPON, Kansai, KCC Corporation, AKZO NOBEL, Valspar, Sherwin-Williams, Strong Chemical, Kinlita, PRIME, YATU, FUTIAN Chemical Industry, and others.

Water-based Coating

Solvent Coatings

Powder Coatings

High Solid Coatings

Aftermarkets

OEMs

Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Automotive Paint & Coating Market Forecast

