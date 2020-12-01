Automotive Over the Air Updates Market Growing Demand, Competition, Investment Opportunities & Forecast

Automotive Over the Air Updates Market document covers myriad of aspects of the market analysis which many businesses call for. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The Automotive Over the Air Updates Market report also presents a profound overview of Size, Share, technology, applications, type and research analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin about industry.

Global Automotive Over the Air Updates Market Analysis: Automotive over the air updates market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 9.01 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 18.31% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing integration of Internet of things IoT in automotive industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Global Key Competitors: The major players covered in the automotive over the air updates market report are Robert Bosch GmbH., Aptiv., Airbiquity Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Wind River Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc, Vector Informatik GmbH, Trillium Secure, Inc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Continental AG, Excelfore, HARMAN International, HERE, Karamba Security, among other domestic and global players.

Drivers, Restraints and Key Development:

rising usage of OTA software by OEM to enhance security and technological advancement in the automotive industry that will accelerate the demand for automotive over the air updates market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High cost of the automotive over the air updates and dearth of proper infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

North America dominates the automotive over the air updates market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing number of connected cars, rising electric car production and rising safety updates in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Automotive over the air updates market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive over the air updates market.

