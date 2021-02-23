Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Market 2021| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth -2027

Over The Air (OTA) service is attractive to carmakers as a way to update software in a car. Connected vehicles are enabled to receive Over the Air software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from the remote cloud. In this way, it helps to reduce recall expenses, improve cyber-security response time, increase product quality and operational efficiency. It is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rising demand for a better, economical and faster way to detect, report and fix defects.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Over The Air service acts as a bridge to fill the gap between the modification of software and hardware by providing updating facility. Increasing vehicle recalls due to software problems and rising use of connected car devices in the vehicles are some the key drivers of the Automotive over the air market. However, high updating cost, complexity and lack of infrastructure in developing countries limiting the Over the Air market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) in the automotive industry is creating opportunities for the Over the air market.

Some of the key players in this market include :

Airbiquity Inc

Continental AG

Fujitsu Ltd

Harman International Industries Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Movimento Inc

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla Inc

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

GLOBAL Automotive Over The Air (OTA) MACHINE MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Automotive Over The Air market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA) and Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA). On the basis of the application the market is segmented Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), and Others (User Interface & User Experience, Apps). Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV).

The Insight Partners Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market Research Report Scenario include:-

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market .

highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global . Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides a detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Machine Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

