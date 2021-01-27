Automotive Operating Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market: Overview

Automotive operating system signifies the software to use in the automotive sector for specific products and services. It is programs or instructions that assist the users to interact efficiently with the underlying hardware components in the vehicles and control the functionality of vehicles. It ensures the safety of passengers and the operators. The automotive system in vehicles is used to increase functionality without extending the costs. It determines the operation of controls of computerized systems and motor engines to run the vehicles smoothly. The system includes an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), communication, body control, powertrain, infotainment, telematics, and many others.

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market: Growth Factors

The major factors that are driving the global automotive operating systems market are the adoption of several technologies together to develop advanced UI, the emergence of connected devices technologies, the on-going trend of integration of electronic applications in vehicles, and many others. The surging demand for passenger cars across the globe is fueling the growth of the global automotive operating systems market. In addition, there is a growing demand for personal mobility within the vehicles coupled with the need for high-end electronics, which in turn also boosts the growth of the market globally. The increasing per capita and high disposable incomes of people have propelled the demand for the autonomous driving system and enhanced the IoT system within the vehicles. The growing lifestyle of the people increased the demand for the standardization of products and open-source platforms will also boost market growth. However, the demand for these products has reduced the cost of manufacturing and thus resulted in lowering the overall cost of firmware and application development. The latest innovative technological advancements in the commercial field of automotive software have augmented the consumers and OEMs to extend their focus to automotive infotainment systems. The common operating systems used in vehicles are Linux-based OS, QNX, Apple OS, Android, WindowsCE, and a few others. The growing adoption of ADAS in vehicles and government partnerships to develop infrastructure for the connected vehicles will positively shaping the trajectory of the global automotive operating systems market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market: Segmentation

The global automotive operating systems market can be segmented into vehicle type, EV application, software layer, application, and region.

By vehicle type, the market can be segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. The passenger car segment holds hegemony over others due to the growing disposable income of the people. Moreover, the increased adoption of advanced features like IoT and V2C technology further propel the growth of the segment significantly.

By EV application, the market can be segmented into V2G, battery management, and charging management.

By software layer, the market can be segmented into application software, middleware, and operating systems.

By application, the market can be segmented into V2X system, remote monitoring, biometrics, HMI application, autonomous driving, connected services, vehicle management & telematics, communication system, infotainment system, powertrain system, body control & comfort system, and ADAS & safety systems. The connected services segment accounts for the largest share in the global automotive operating systems market due to the increased traction of autonomous technologies and connected devices among the users and manufacturers. The growing number of advanced services offered by connected vehicle technologies is contributing vigorously toward the growth of the global automotive operating systems market. These services with the help of the cloud platforms can connect in real-time with drivers, shippers, dealers, fleet operators, service stations, carriers, and other authorities.

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global automotive operating systems market due to the growing developments of the intelligent transport system and enhanced connected mobility technology in the region. The growing support of the government in developing smart cars and smart cities is further fueling the growth of the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period as the region is an emerging potential market for connected vehicle services.

Global Automotive Operating Systems Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global automotive operating systems market are Wind River Systems, Inc., Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Thunder Software Technology Co., Ltd., Tesla Inc., Neusoft Corporation, MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), Mentor Graphics Corporation, Green Hills Software LLC, Android (Alphabet Inc.), GENIVI Alliance, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, BMW AG, BlackBerry Limited, Automotive Grade Linux, and ArcherMind Technology (Nanjing) Co., Ltd.

