Automotive On-board Charger Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, LG Electronics, Innoelectric AG

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Automotive On-board Charger Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Automotive On-board Charger investments from 2021 till 2025.

Automotive On-board Charger market is growing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Automotive On-board Charger market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, LG Electronics, Innoelectric AG, Ficosa Corporation, Valeo, Delta Energy Systems, Toyota Industries Corporation, BrusaElektronik AG, VisIC Technologies, Ltd

Industry News And Developments:

– In 2020, Innolectric announced that they will start the series production of the On-Board Charger, which is expected to be in the second quarter of 2020.

– In 2019, BorgWarner introduces its OnboardBattery Charger, this charger uses silicon carbide technology and have a range of AC power ratings of 7.4 kilowatts (kW), 11 kW and 22 kW whereas DC-to-DC converter rating from 2.3 kW to 3.6 kW.

– In 2017, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd became the first company in the first company in Korea, to develop bi-directional On-Board Charger, bi-directional OBCs control reactive power during discharge, which stabilizes the grid’s power factor.

Scope of the Report

– The rapid sales of electric vehicles, stringent emission regulations, advancements in battery technology, and improving charging infrastructure are expected to fuel the demand of the automotive on-board chargers in the forecast period. The market is already witnessing the adaptation of electric passenger vehicles in the developed countries, and now the new startups and major players in the EV industry are planning to introduce their new electric models in the coming years.

– On-Board Charger is the important component in the electric vehicles, It allows the charging of the vehicle’s battery by converting AC voltage into DC. The main components include input filter, power factor corrector, DC/ DC Converter, and a control circuit that enables communication with other devices on the vehicle.

Key Market Trends

Passenger vehicles leading the on-board charger market

In 2019, the global electric passenger car fleet exceeded 7.2 million, in which around 47% of the world’s electric car fleet was in China. Global passenger cars have witnessed sluggish sales in 2019 but the electric cars are recording new sales records, with 2.6% share of electric cars in worldwide car sales with China at 4.9% and Europe at 3.5% achieved new records in electric vehicle share in 2019. Whereas the number of charging points worldwide reached around 7.3 million in 2019, in that 6.5 million chargers are privately owned. The increase in sales of passenger electric cars and an increase in the number of chargers will ultimately propel the growth of the automotive on-board charger market

Asia-Pacific Is Expected to Lead the Automotive On-board Charger Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the automotive on-board charger market as it is the hub of the electric vehicle industry owing to the availability of cheap raw materials, cheap manpower, presence of numerous numbers of industry players, large population, and government participation. For instance, The Chinese government has spent around USD 60 billion to support the electric-vehicle industry, including RandD funding, tax exemptions, and financing for battery-charging stations.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive On-board Charger Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

