Automotive Oil Filter market Comprehensive Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2027

Global Automotive Oil Filter Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Automotive Oil Filter Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Automotive Oil Filter market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Automotive Oil Filter Market Size to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2027. Global Automotive oil filter market is valued approximately USD 3.06 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.72% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

An Automotive oil filter is a filter designed to remove pollutants from engine oil, transmission oil, lubricating oil, or hydraulic oil. An automotive filter extends engine life as it efficiently removes particles of dirt and dust that damage internal engine parts, such as pistons and cylinders. The global Automotive Oil Filter Market is driven by tough government policies on vehicle emissions, and increased adoption of personal vehicles for daily commutes, Increasing Vehicle Production, increasing sales of electric & hybrid vehicles and Rising Vehicle PARC and Miles. The market is primarily driven by increasing sales of electric vehicles.

For Instance: According to Edison electric institute, global sales of electric vehicles are estimated to have reached around 312,000 units in Q1 2018, an increase of 58 percent compared to Q1 of 2017. However, Enhanced fuel prices such as petrol and diesel are expected to restrict the market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

MAHLE GmbH

Donaldson Company Inc.

AC Delco

Tenneco Inc

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Parker Hannifin

MANN+HUMMEL

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Cummins Filtration

The regional analysis of global Automotive oil filter market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in Factors such as awareness of the benefits offered by the filter, and the filter of do-it-yourself service by people in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors Such as increasing vehicle demand in developing economies, stringent government policies on vehicle emissions, and increasing the use of personal vehicles for day-to-day commutes would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive oil filter market across Asia-Pacific region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Filter Media:

Cellulose

Microglass

Polyester

Felt

Paper

By Technology Type:

Suction Filters

Pressure Filters

By Operation Type:

Disposable

Reusable

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Agricultural Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Transmission Type:

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

AMT (Automated Manual Transmission)

Dual Clutch Transmission

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

EVT & BEV

