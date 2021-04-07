Automotive NVH Materials Market by Type, Application, Vehicle Type and Future Analysis

The market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023. When type is taken into consideration, the automotive NVH materials market is classified into foam, rubber, metal sheet, polyvinyl chloride, felt, and cork. Out of these, the rubber category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past years. This was because rubber provides vibration damping and noise absorption, due to its unique characteristics such as high consistency and density.

Depending on application, the automotive NVH materials market is classified into insulation, vibration damping, and sound absorption. Amongst these, the sound absorption category is predicted to register the highest growth in the market in the future years. This would be because of the generation of numerous complaints of annoying and unwanted noise from various automobile parts across the globe. Geographically, the market recorded the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the past.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest consumer of automotive NVH materials, owing to the high production capacity of automobiles of the regional automotive industry. Moreover, low labor, raw material, and production costs will also accelerate the sales of NVH materials in APAC. China is one of the largest automotive hubs that produced 21,360 million units of passenger cars and 4.36 million units of commercial vehicles in 2019. Similarly, India produced 3,434,013 passenger vehicles and 752,022 commercial vehicles in 2019–2020.

