Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive – Global Market Review & Outlook (2020-2025) – IMARCGroup.com

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive multi-wheel drive market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Automotive multi-wheel drive (MWD) refers to a system in which a vehicle’s engine supplies equal power to all its tires. Also known as all-wheel drive (AWD), it does not require any driver intervention to activate all the wheels and constantly remains active. In this system, sensors are installed on each wheel to monitor traction, speed and several other data points. Unlike a four-wheel drive (4WD), a multi-wheel drive uses a center differential to send a variable amount of torque to each axle, the rod passing through the center of a wheel. This allows the front and rear wheels to rotate at the same speed, which improves stability and traction of the automobile.

Global Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Market Trends:

Automotive multi-wheel drive systems offer various advantages, such as better weight management, safety and traction; and increased control and grip under all road conditions. These features have prompted automobile companies to employ these systems in various premium and multi-utility vehicles such as sedans, wagons, crossovers and SUVs. Nowadays, several electric cars, including the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-tron, also have all-wheel drive systems. Further, advancements in technology have led to the introduction of more intelligent systems which automatically change to the rear or front wheel drive based on the requirement. Moreover, leading automotive companies are introducing multi-wheel drive vehicles with latest AWD coupling equipped with an integrated electronic control unit (ECU) to provide the desired driving characteristics. For instance, BorgWarner has produced the fifth generation (GenV) all-wheel drive (AWD) technology with a compact and lightweight design. This system provides easy integration into the drivetrain and high torque accuracy for improved fuel economy. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive multi-wheel drive market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

1. Passenger Cars

2. Light Commercial Vehicles

3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on the vehicle type, the report finds that passenger cars currently represent the leading segment. Some of the other vehicle types include light and heavy commercial vehicles.

Market Breakup by Transmission Type

1. Manual MWD

2. Automatic MWD

The market has been categorized on the basis of the transmission type into manual and automatic MWD. Manual MWD is the leading segment, holding the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Wheel Drive Type

1. AWD

2. 4WD

On the basis of the wheel drive type, the market has been segregated into all-wheel drive (AWD) and 4-wheel drive (4WD).

Market Breakup by Region

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc, GKN plc, Dana Incorporated, Oerlikon Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.

