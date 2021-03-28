Automotive Motors Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

An automotive motor is designed to translate a type of energy (such as electric) into mechanical energy. The combination of mechanics and electronics has led to incorporate increased number of motors in vehicles, owing to their comfort and convenience features. Automotive motors have applications in electronic power steering, seating control, electric vehicles drivetrain, and others. The automotive motors market is driven by factors such as increase in global vehicle production, high demand for safety & convenience features, and rise in demand for electric vehicles. However, increased weight and cost of the overall system restrict the market growth. Moreover, wide number of applications employing the use of electric motors and the concept of autonomous cars create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market at present, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the global automotive motors market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

The automotive motors market is segmented into type, vehicle type, function, technology, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is divided into DC brushed motors, brushless DC motors, stepper motors, and traction motors. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into two-wheelers, electric two-wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), BEV, PHEV, and HEV. Based on function, the market is segmented into performance, comfort & convenience, and safety & security. Based on technology, the market is classified into PWM, DTC, and others. The applications covered in the study include alternator, ETC, electric parking break, sun roof motor, fuel pump motor, ECM, wiper motor, engine cooling fan, HVAC, VVT, EGR, starter motor, anti-lock brake system, EPS, PLG, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global automotive motors market are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corporation, MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD., Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, VALEO, Inteva Products, LLC, Magna International Inc, Marelli Europe S.P.A., Aptiv PLC, Buhler Motor, Meritor, Inc., PST Electronics Ltd, and U-SHIN ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o DC Brushed Motors

o Brushless DC Motors

o Stepper Motors

o Traction Motors

By Vehicle Type

o Two-wheelers

o Electric Two-wheelers

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

o Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

o BEV

o PHEV

o HEV

By Function

o Performance

o Comfort & Convenience

o Safety & Security

By Technology

o PWM

o DTC

o Others

By Application

o Alternator

o ETC

o Electric Parking Break

o Sun Roof Motor

o Fuel Pump Motor

o ECM

o Wiper Motor

o Engine Cooling Fan

o HVAC

o VVT

o EGR

o Starter Motor

o Anti-lock Brake System

o EPS

o PLG

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

