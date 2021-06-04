Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report
Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market is valued approximately USD 808 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
The automotive microcontrollers are referred as an integrated chip which designed to control the functioning of automobiles. It is a single chip which consist of ROM, RAM, timer, interrupt schedule circuits, serial and parallel interface. The microcontrollers are used in small systems that have least component design in a vehicle to control and monitor such systems. The devices in which automotive microcontrollers are used includes remote control system, operating system, automobile air bag system, and automobile audio system. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the growth of market with governments instruction regarding lockdown. Many automakers faced slow down in demand and supply of automotive parts in various regions including China, Europe, and the United States have delayed processes in manufacturing plants.
The global rise in production of electric vehicle across the globe is expected to create a lucrative thrust to the market growth over the forecast years due to the installation of various small electronic systems and components such as remote- control systems & operating system etc. in the vehicles needs automotive microcontrollers to monitor and control systems. For instance: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019, the global electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, the global stock of electric passenger vehicle cars was passed by 5 million in 2018 with an increase of 63% from 2017. It was found that over 45% of electric cars on China’s road in 2018 that is 2.3 million compared to 39% in 2017. Similarly, Europe accounts for 24% of global electric cars and United States with 22% in 2018. In addition, trimming down of fuel consumption and emission is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, operational failure in extreme conditions is are the factor hampering the market growth over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Automotive Microcontrollers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in modernization of vehicle in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapid growth in electric vehicle and automotive industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Microcontrollers Market across Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Advanced Driver Assistance System
Parking Assist System
Brake control system
Airbags
Functional Safety Technology
Transmission control
Others
By Materials:
Tinned steel
Nickel-Cobalt Ferrous Alloy
Copper Alloy
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
