Automotive Metal Stamping Market – Industry Trends and Developments 2020 – 2027| Top Players- Alcoa Corporation, Martinrea International Inc., Shiloh Industries

Scope of Report

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential market.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Automotive Metal Stamping Market

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Key market players profiling and the competitive outlook of the industry.

Detailed understanding and evaluation of the present and future trends.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Automotive Metal Stamping in the global market and major market subsegments

Analysis by geographic region and further by selected country.

Analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Market Insights

Automotive metal stamping market will grow at a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Reduced lead times required for manufacturing vehicles is an essential factor driving the automotive metal stamping market.

Stamping is a type of metal working process by which a desired shapes and structure of a material is achieved. This metal working process is adopted in manufacturing industries which is engaged in the processing of hardened surfaces such as plastics components and sheet metal. Stamping process is the type of process which forms the base of all the building process in automotive industry as more than 80 percent of the components which make up a vehicle is produced by stamping.

Rise in demand of the stamping machines to meet the demand of an impending growth in the automotive sector is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rise in the usage of stamping machines in the automotive sector, rising demand for automobile, increasing production of the vehicle and rising presence of large number of manufacturers are the major factors among others boosting the automotive metal stamping market. Moreover, rising modernization, increasing technological advancements in the machinery and rising research and development activities will further create new opportunities for automotive metal stamping market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, rising emergence of plastics/composites as metal substitutes is the vital factor among others which will curtail the market growth, and will further challenge the automotive metal stamping market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Metal Stamping Market Are:

The major players covered in automotive metal stamping market report are Alcoa Corporation, Martinrea International Inc., Shiloh Industries, ACRO Building Systems., Manor Tool & Manufacturing, Lindy Manufacturing Co Inc, American Industrial Co, Kenmode, Inc., Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc., Clow Stamping Company, ARO Metal Stamping Co Inc, Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc., Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., D&H Industries, Inc., PDQ Tool & Stamping Co., Magna International Inc., Goshen Stamping Company and Caparo Group. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive metal stamping market due to increasing demand for the automobiles and related activities particularly in China and India, increasing automation coupled with rising awareness regarding fire safety in this region. North America is the expected region in terms of growth in automotive metal stamping market due to rising demand for automobile in the region due to increasing purchase power of people, rising presence of large number of manufacturers, rising research and development activities to innovate manufacturing process in this region.

Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market Scope and Segments

Automotive metal stamping market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, process, stamping process and number of stations. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of technology, automotive metal stamping market is segmented into blanking, embossing, bending, coining, flanging and others. Others have been segmented into hemming, stretching, ironing, and drawing. Bending segment is the leading segment to hold major revenue share because bent parts are utilized in several applications such as indoor hinges, wheels, and engine assembly.

• Based on vehicle type, the automotive metal stamping market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger cars segment is the leading segment due to growing production for passenger vehicles in developing and developed economies, which is expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

• Based on process, the automotive metal stamping market is segmented into roll forming, hot stamping, sheet metal forming, metal fabrication, and other processes.

• Based on stamping process, the automotive metal stamping market is segmented into mechanical process, hydraulic process and pneumatic process.

• The automotive metal stamping market is also segmented on the basis of number of stations into single tool station and progressive stations.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

