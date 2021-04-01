Automotive MEMS Sensor Market 2021 Size, Share, Research Methodology, Revenue By 2027

Market Size – USD 1.79 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.1 %, Market Trends – The rise in the racing vehicle’s popularity.

The global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. It is anticipated that the growing need for protection and protection for automotive applications will further drive market growth in the forecasted period. As the racing events are getting popular, the demand for advanced vehicles is growing; this is expected to fuel the demand for MEMS sensors in the near future.

However, The lack of standardization in production processes is expected to impede market growth during the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, STMicroelectronics declared that it had reached a contract to acquire Exagan, the French innovator of gallium nitride. This deal would significantly improve its expertise, strategy, and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

It is expected that the accelerometer segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 14.6%. For non-critical vehicle applications such as navigation, telematics, security, and infotainment, accelerometers are ideal for enhanced energy-saving functionality.

Due to the different applicability and features, the OEM segment is forecasted to hold the largest market during the forecast timeframe, with the OEMs steadily incorporating advanced MEMS sensors into all vehicles.

During the forecast timeframe, the region of North America is expected to hold the largest market as the US has one of the biggest manufacturing plants for automobiles in the world.

Key participants include InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gyroscope Pressure Sensor Accelerometer Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) OEMs Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Powertrain Infotainment Chassis & Safety Body Electronics Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Automotive MEMS Sensor market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Automotive MEMS Sensor industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Automotive MEMS Sensor market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

