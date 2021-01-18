Automotive Lightweight Material Industry Report by Material (Metal, Composite, Plastic, Elastomer), Application & Component (Frame, Engine, Exhaust, Transmission, Closure, Interior)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=386636

Automotive Lightweight Material Market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 69.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 99.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Lightweight Material Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

thyssenkrupp AG (Germany)

Novelis Inc. (US)

Alcoa Corporation (US)

Owens Corning (US)

Stratasys Ltd. (US)

The instrument panel is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive lightweight material market. With the increasing demand for lighter interior cabins from car buyers, OEMs plan to use lightweight materials in interior applications.

The automotive lightweight material market post COVID-19 is estimated to grow from USD 69.7 billion in 2020 to USD 99.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight materials is driven by the rising usage of electric vehicles and stringent emission norms & fuel economy regulations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 35%, Tier II – 45%, and OEMs -20%

By Designation: C level – 40%, D level – 35%, Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 35%, Asia Oceania – 40%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Lightweight Material Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping Matrix – Lightweight Material Suppliers

4 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis – Lightweight Material Suppliers

5 Company-Wise Business Strategy Analysis – Lightweight Material Suppliers

6 Competitive Leadership Mapping – Lightweight Component Manufacturers

7 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis – Lightweight Component Manufacturers

8 Company-Wise Business Strategy Analysis – Lightweight Component Manufacturers

9 Market Share Analysis

10 Competitive Scenario

10.1 New Product Developments

10.2 Expansions

10.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/Joint Ventures

