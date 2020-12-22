Automotive Lighting Market Outlook On Rising Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Automotive Lighting Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Automotive Lighting Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global automotive lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of consumer preference and lifestyles giving rise to greater adoption for innovative and advanced lighting systems.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Automotive Lighting Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive lighting market are Cree, Inc.; Tungsram; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Valeo; KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; OSRAM GmbH; STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; ZKW; Continental AG; Grupo Antolin; Tenneco Inc.; Lear Corporation; Gentex Corporation; FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION; Varroc Group; Lumax Industries; LG Electronics; SAMSUNG among others.

Global Automotive Lighting Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

1)Rising adoption from the premium vehicles and manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market 2) Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the applicability of lighting products in vehicles will propel the market growth 3) Growing rate of adoption for adaptive lighting systems is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

1)Large levels of costs associated with the integration of LED lighting systems in vehicles; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market 2)Lack of usage of advanced lighting solutions from the various luxury vehicles will hamper this market growth

1) In April 2019, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA announced that they had agreed to a cooperation agreement with Liuzhou Wuling Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. for the advancement of automotive lighting solutions. This agreement will lead to better presence of HELLA in China as they look to provide greater access to their product innovations for the consumers 2) In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. announced that they had developed a new High Definition (HD) LED array for automotive lighting which will be exhibited at “CES 2019” as “Valeo PictureBeam Monolithic”. This innovative product range is based on Cree’s LED technology which can enhance the safety of vehicles

If opting for the Global version of Automotive Lighting Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Automotive Lighting Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Automotive Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

