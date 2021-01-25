Automotive Lighting Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

The Automotive Lighting Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Automotive Lighting market is valued at 2975.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 5196.6 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Automotive lighting is a vehicle lighting tools which includes headlights, tail lights and turn signals and the like. At the same time, automotive lighting can press type can be divided into halogen lamp, LED, HID.

On the basis of technology, the automotive lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2022. Low purchasing & replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 17% of the overall share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

Top Leading Companies of Global Automotive Lighting Market are Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Hella, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, ZKW Group, SL Corporation, Varroc, TYC, DEPO, Xingyu, Hyundai IHL, and others.

Global Automotive Lighting Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Automotive Lighting market based on Types are:

Halogen Lighting

HID Lighting

LED Lighting

Based on Application , the Global Automotive Lighting market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Along with a detailed manufacturing and production analysis, the report also includes the consumption statistics of the industry to inform about the Automotive Lighting market share. Consumption volume and the value analysis comprised in the report helps businesses in determining which strategy will be most helpful in expanding their Automotive Lighting market size. Information about Automotive Lighting market traders and distributors, their contact information, import/export, trade analysis, price analysis and comparison are also provided by the report. The global Automotive Lighting market study report examines the market size, industry share, growth rate, key segments, CAGR, and key drivers. In addition to that data, the profiles of the Automotive Lighting industry key players are included in the report.

Important Sections from the Table of Contents:

Global Automotive Lighting Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Automotive Lighting Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Automotive Lighting Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Automotive Lighting industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

