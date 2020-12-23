 Automotive Lighting Market Competitive Analysis | Tenneco Inc.; Lear Corporation; Gentex Corporation; FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION;

Global automotive lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of consumer preference and lifestyles giving rise to greater adoption for innovative and advanced lighting systems

Global Automotive Lighting Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Lighting Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Lighting. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Automotive Lighting market are Grupo Antolin; Tenneco Inc.; Lear Corporation; Gentex Corporation; FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION; Varroc Group; Lumax Industries; LG Electronics; SAMSUNG among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global automotive lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive lighting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major players operating global Automotive Lighting market are Cree, Inc.; Tungsram; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Valeo; KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; OSRAM GmbH; STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; ZKW; Continental AG;

Segmentation: Automotive Lighting Market

By Technology

Halogen

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Xenon

By Application

Exterior Lighting Headlights Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights (DRL) Taillights Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL) Sidelights

Interior Lighting Dashboard Glove Box Reading Lights Dome Lights

Passenger Cars (PC) Lighting Position Interior Lighting Dashboard Glove Box Reading Light Dome Light Exterior Lighting Headlight Fog Light Daytime Running Light (DRL) Taillight Sidelight Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Lighting Position Interior Lighting Dashboard Glove Box Dome Light Exterior Lighting Headlight Fog Light Daytime Running Light (DRL) Taillight Sidelight Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)



By Adaptive Lighting

Front Adaptive Lighting Auto On/Off Bending/Cornering High Beam Assist Headlight Levelling

Rear Adaptive Lighting

Ambient Lighting

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC) Compact Mid Luxury Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Electric Vehicles (EV) Battery Electric Plug-In Hybrid Electric Hybrid Electric

Two-Wheelers Motorcycles Scooters



By Electric Vehicle (EV) Technology

Halogen

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Xenon

By Electric Vehicle (EV) Application

Exterior Lighting Headlight Fog Light Daytime Running Light (DRL) Taillight Sidelight Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Interior Lighting Dashboard Glove Box Reading Dome



By Two-Wheeler Technology

Halogen

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Xenon

By Product Scale

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Automotive Lighting Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Table of Content: Automotive Lighting market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Lighting Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Lighting Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

We provide a variety of services such as market verified industry reports, technology trend analysis, Formative market research, strategic consulting, vendor analysis, production and demand analysis, consumer impact studies among many others.

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption from the premium vehicles and manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the applicability of lighting products in vehicles will propel the market growth

Growing rate of adoption for adaptive lighting systems is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing volume of vehicles amid rising levels of economic capabilities regarding the customization in vehicles acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Large levels of costs associated with the integration of LED lighting systems in vehicles; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of usage of advanced lighting solutions from the various luxury vehicles will hamper this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA announced that they had agreed to a cooperation agreement with Liuzhou Wuling Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. for the advancement of automotive lighting solutions. This agreement will lead to better presence of HELLA in China as they look to provide greater access to their product innovations for the consumers

In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. announced that they had developed a new High Definition (HD) LED array for automotive lighting which will be exhibited at “CES 2019” as “Valeo PictureBeam Monolithic”. This innovative product range is based on Cree’s LED technology which can enhance the safety of vehicles

Impact of Covid-19 in Automotive Lighting Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Lighting market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

