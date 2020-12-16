Automotive Lighting Market Challenges and Growth Factor | Cree, Inc.; Tungsram; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and More

Automotive Lighting Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Automotive Lighting Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global automotive lighting market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.43% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shift of consumer preference and lifestyles giving rise to greater adoption for innovative and advanced lighting systems.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Automotive Lighting Market Development:

1)Rising adoption from the premium vehicles and manufacturers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market 2) Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the applicability of lighting products in vehicles will propel the market growth 3) Growing rate of adoption for adaptive lighting systems is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

1)Large levels of costs associated with the integration of LED lighting systems in vehicles; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market 2)Lack of usage of advanced lighting solutions from the various luxury vehicles will hamper this market growth

1) In April 2019, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA announced that they had agreed to a cooperation agreement with Liuzhou Wuling Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. for the advancement of automotive lighting solutions. This agreement will lead to better presence of HELLA in China as they look to provide greater access to their product innovations for the consumers 2) In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. announced that they had developed a new High Definition (HD) LED array for automotive lighting which will be exhibited at “CES 2019” as “Valeo PictureBeam Monolithic”. This innovative product range is based on Cree’s LED technology which can enhance the safety of vehicles

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive lighting market are Cree, Inc.; Tungsram; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Valeo; KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; OSRAM GmbH; STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; ZKW; Continental AG; Grupo Antolin; Tenneco Inc.; Lear Corporation; Gentex Corporation; FLEX-N-GATE CORPORATION; DENSO CORPORATION; Varroc Group; Lumax Industries; LG Electronics; SAMSUNG among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

