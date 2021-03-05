Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market 2021 – Application, Industry Trends, Business Growth, Revenue, Future Scope and Forecast 2026

Modern automobiles have different types of sensors. They are usually minimise fuel consumption, reduce on-board weight and control the chemical and physical changes. These sensors are mainly used to ensure that the vehicle should work efficiently and improve the safety standard. LIDAR, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, reversing aid, lane departure warning are some of the sensors which are used in this industry.

Global automotive light- vehicle sensors market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the light- vehicle is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increases the safety of the vehicles

It reduces emission and fuel emission

Market Restraints:

The high cost of the OEM is the major factor restraining its growth.

The low light sensing capabilities is the factor which is restraining its growth.

Segmentation : Global Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market

By Sensor Type

Oxygen Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Speed Sensors

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Autonomous emergency braking

Blind spot detection systems

Electronic stability control systems

Lane departure warning systems

Parking assistance systems

Radar and camera sensors

Body Applications

Alarms

Doors

Liftgate switches

Road grip sensors

Windscreen sensors

Wipers

Interior Applications

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning

Instrumentation

Seats

Powertrain & Emission Control Applications

All-wheel drive system

Battery sensors

Engine management

Fuel sensors

Ignitions

Lambda sensors

Start-stop engine sensors

Temperature sensor

Transmission sensors

Safety and Body Control

Acceleration/crash sensors

Airbag sensors

Pedestrian protection systems

Seatbelt sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring systems

By Output

Analog

Digital

By Integration

Discrete

Combinations

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive light- vehicle sensors are Continental AG, Delphi, LMOS Semiconductor AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies, Inc, Autoliv Inc., Stmicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Allegro Microsystems, LLC., BorgWarner Inc, Flexpoint, Melexis, Schrader International, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018. Bosch announced the launch of their new automotive system ICs at electronica 2018 which will provide supply voltage, read sensor data, will process information and drive actuator.

In December 2018, STMicroelectronics launched their new image sensors- VG5661 and VG55761. This sensor will sharpen the driver- monitoring systems.

In January 2014, Ainstein announced the launch of the K-79 autonomous automotive imaging radar system which is especially designed for the industrial trucks, tractors and similar vehicles. It is a combination of advanced algorithms in imaging and localization and radar system design.

Country Level Analysis

Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, material, product, end-use and vehicle as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automotive Light-Vehicle Sensors Market.

