Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2027

The global automotive intelligent lighting market is estimated to account US$ 3.22 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.70 Bn by 2027.

The automotive manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the advanced technological vehicles procurement. The global automotive intelligent lighting market is majorly driven by rapid rise in sales of premium and luxury cars due to rising disposable incomes and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is capitalizing the market. However, the governments of different countries are investing heavily for the advancement of lighting system integrated with vehicles to provide better visibility during night time are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the automotive intelligent lighting market.

Some of the key players included in the global automotive intelligent lighting market are Automotive Lighting LLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM Continental GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SL Corporation, Tungsram, Valeo SA, and Varroc Group among others.

The increasing investment towards procurement of automotive adaptive as well as ambient lighting intended for automotive modernization is driving the automotive intelligent lighting market. High disposable incomes of consumers increasing the propensity of consumers to spend on luxuries coupled with demand for efficient services are the major reasons behind the growing adoptions of automotive intelligent lighting solutions in North America. Performance specifications laid down by the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) for the headlamps have propelled the consumer interests for adaptive headlamps. Several automotive manufacturer are signing contract with lighting product providers to innovate and modernize their vehicle, which is a key boosting factor for automotive intelligent lighting market.

Some of the factors propelling the market for automotive intelligent lighting include the growing demands for LED automotive exterior lighting, and rising demands for integration of luxury coupled with strong consumer focus on car aesthetics. However, longer product development cycles and the power consumption issues is a key restraint that is hampering the growth of the automotive intelligent lighting market. Moreover, convergence of connected cars is anticipated is the key trend for the automotive intelligent lighting market.

The report segments the global automotive intelligent lighting market as follows:

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Technology

LED Matrix

Laser

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Type of Lights

Adaptive Headlight

Intelligent Ambient Lighting

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

