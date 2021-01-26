Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Market 2021-2028 is a next big thing| Continental, Hella, Bosch, Analog Devices, Panasonic, Vishay, Hyundai Mobis, Delphi

The BMW Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) is a mechanical/electronic device which is connected directly to the negative battery terminal. Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) The IBS contains a micro-processor that is used to monitor/measure various battery conditions such as: Terminal voltage via measurement from B+ to Gnd. The electronic battery sensor (EBS) is attached to the negative terminal of a 12-V lead-acid battery with the terminal clamp and connected to the vehicle’s body by a screw-on ground cable. The EBS measures the current using a shunt and determines the battery’s voltage and temperature.

Battery sensor measures the current to and from the battery. It may also monitor the voltage, state of charge and state of health of the battery (aging). In some cars, it even measures the temperature of the battery. The charging system current is also often higher in vehicles with Stop-Start feature.

Key Players:

Continental

Hella

Analog Devices

Bosch

Panasonic

ZF

Vishay

Hyundai Mobis

Delphi

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Market Report Segment: by Product Types:

Passive Sensor

Active Sensor

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Market Report Segment: by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor (IBS) Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

