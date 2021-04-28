Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market are also predicted in this report.

In OEM market, C-type will expectedly see a declining market share due to poor user experience, and even Chinese automakers use few HUDs of such type, for example, Geely equips its Borui models with W-type. AR-HUD is the general direction of OEM. To achieve AR (augmented reality) of the true sense, DLP (digital light processing) projection technology is indispensable. However, for digital micromirror device (DMD), the core component of DLP projector, and related technologies are monopolized by Texas Instruments, coupled with complicated optical path and much higher price of DMD than TFT-LCD, DLP’s costs will seldom drop despite maturity of the technology for quite a few years.

HUD (Head-up Display) falls into windshield type (W-type) and combined type (C-type).

Leading Vendors

Mercedes

Honda

PSA

Audi

Digilens

Buick

Hyundai

Visteon

GM

Continental

Nippon Seiki

Microvision

GM Cadillac

Toyota

Denso

Bosch

BMW

Pioneer

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market: Application segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Type Segmentation

W-Type

C-Type

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD)

Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market?

Whats Market Analysis of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

