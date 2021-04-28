Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market are also predicted in this report.
In OEM market, C-type will expectedly see a declining market share due to poor user experience, and even Chinese automakers use few HUDs of such type, for example, Geely equips its Borui models with W-type. AR-HUD is the general direction of OEM. To achieve AR (augmented reality) of the true sense, DLP (digital light processing) projection technology is indispensable. However, for digital micromirror device (DMD), the core component of DLP projector, and related technologies are monopolized by Texas Instruments, coupled with complicated optical path and much higher price of DMD than TFT-LCD, DLP’s costs will seldom drop despite maturity of the technology for quite a few years.
HUD (Head-up Display) falls into windshield type (W-type) and combined type (C-type).
Leading Vendors
Mercedes
Honda
PSA
Audi
Digilens
Buick
Hyundai
Visteon
GM
Continental
Nippon Seiki
Microvision
GM Cadillac
Toyota
Denso
Bosch
BMW
Pioneer
Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market: Application segments
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Type Segmentation
W-Type
C-Type
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD)
Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
Who Are the Global Key Players in Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market?
What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
What Was Global Market Status of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market?
What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market?
Whats Market Analysis of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?
What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?
What Is Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact on Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?
What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
