Automotive Inertial Systems Market Overview and Scope, Share by Applications Forecast 2021 to 2026 | Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, MEMSIC Inc., EMCORE Corporation

The Automotive Inertial Systems Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Automotive Inertial Systems market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Automotive Inertial Systems market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Automotive Inertial Systems market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Automotive Inertial Systems industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Automotive Inertial Systems Market was valued at USD 1871.1 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2361.31 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Automotive Inertial Systems Market: Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, MEMSIC Inc., EMCORE Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Lord Corporation (Microstrain Inc.), Xsens Inc., Vectornav Technologies, SBG Systems, Aceinna Inc., Continental AG, and others.

Key Market Trends

Inertial Measurement Unit is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Automotive Inertial Systems

– Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) allows the measurement of transitional as well as rotational accelerations by combining several inertial sensors including, accelerometer, gyroscope, and sometimes magnetometer to enable reading of six dimensions (yaw, roll and pitch rate as well as lateral, longitudinal and vertical accelerations) around the three axes while driving.

– The IMUs are used at a multitude of automotive applications as well as for the latest ADAS functioning for autonomous driving. It helps to fill the gap in GPS while the vehicle moving towards the blind spot and when LiDAR functionality struggles in a snowstorm.

– Owing to the high resonance frequency of over 25 kHz in IMU along with closed driving and evaluation unit, it provides high barrier to mechanical interference. The inertial measuring unit (IMU) has gained popularity for the application on contributing to active and passive safety systems such as ESP (Electronic Stability Control Program), airbag control unit, and driver assistance systems like the adaptive cruise control. This enhances the offset performance with an integrated microcontroller.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is a significant market for automotive inertial systems in the current market scenario. Huge volume production in countries such as China, Japan, and India keeps a constant demand for automotive inertial systems in the region. However, in recent times, sales of the new vehicle in certain parts of the region have been sluggish. The witnessed a decrease in car sales across various economies. For instance, according to the Japan Automotive Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association, 2,895,454 cars were sold in Japan in 2018 which decreased by 1.6% compared to 2017.

– Further, Electric vehicles (EVs) are projected to gain popularity with Chinese car owners this year, as new designs with improved performance offset a government cut in price subsidies. According to the International Energy Agency forecasts, In 2017, China had the largest EV market, where EVs accounted for 2.2% of new cars sold in the country. The Chinese government sees EVs as an opportunity for China to compete and become a major car manufacturer.

Recent developments in the market are –

– October 2019 – Honeywell launched the HGuide i300, which is a high-performance MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) designed to meet the needs of applications across various markets, including agriculture, AUVs, industrial equipment, robotics, survey/mapping, stabilized platforms, transportation, UAVs, and UGVs. With industry-standard communication interfaces and a wide-input voltage range, the HGuide i300 can be easily integrated into a variety of architectures. The extremely small size, lightweight, and low power make the HGuide i300 ideal for many applications.

– June 2019 – Emcore announced a new addition to the Emcore-Orion series of Micro Inertial Navigation (MINAV) systems. It was launched at the at the Paris Air Show. The EN-2000 is a closed-loop, solid-state design that will deliver higher performance at lower cost than traditional RLG (Ring Laser Gyroscope) navigation systems.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Automotive Inertial Systems Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

