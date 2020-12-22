Automotive HVAC Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Calsonic Kansei Corporation and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Automotive HVAC Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles all over the world, major car manufacturing companies are focused on increasing the comfort level of these vehicles to increase their sales even higher. This trend will drive the market to an estimated value of USD 28.85 billion by 2025 raising the initial estimated value of USD 14.16 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Automotive HVAC Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Automotive HVAC Market are Keihin Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Hanon Systems, JAPAN CLIMATE SYSTEMS CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., OMEGA Environmental Technologies, Trans/Air Manufacturing Corp., Kongsberg Automotive, Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Eberspächer, Air International Thermal Systems, Delphi Technologies, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co., TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, Xiezhong International Holdings Limited, and GENTHERM.

Global Automotive HVAC Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

1)Innovation of technologies in the vehicle industry, with the introduction of automatic climate control, that controls the temperature of the car is driving the market growth2)Working under the specified guidelines given by the regulatory authorities has also helped to grow the market due to its effects on the reduction of global warming

1)Initial installation of HVAC systems in vehicles is very expensive and this is one of the major restraint for market growth2)The guidelines set forth by the authorities regarding the materials and chemicals to be used in HVAC systems is very stringent, which leaves little room for the market to grow and acts as a restraint

If opting for the Global version of Automotive HVAC Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Automotive HVAC Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

