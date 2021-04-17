Automotive HVAC Controllers Market Outlook | Development Factors, and Latest Opportunities

The global automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controllers market is growing in the automotive industry, owning to rise in the demand for passenger cars equipped with these controllers. A significant increase in sales of sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and European countries is driving the growth of the market. Increase in the demand for greater safety and comfort in road vehicles is also a contributing factor toward the growth of the market in the forecast years.

The APAC region is expected to be the most potential market for the HVAC controllers in the coming years, owning to rapid growth in the overall automobile industry in the region. The regional market is led by China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which are forecasted to experience robust growth in production and sales of automobiles and their allied products. For instance, China, Japan, and Korea altogether recorded a production unit of 37 million, comprising 42% of the world’s automobile production. Due to this, the automotive HVAC controllers market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-hvac-controllers-market/report-sample

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive HVAC controllers market are Denso Corp., Mahle Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Valeo SA, WABCO Holdings Inc., Halla Climate Control Corp., Delphi Technologies PLC, Sanden Holdings Corp., Visteon Corp., and Webasto SE.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Thailand, the U.A.E., Brazil, and Australia.

This Study Covers: